Cannabis Debate Slated For End Of November As Parliament Reconvenes Today Following Summer Recess

The highly-anticipated parliamentary debate linked to government’s proposed reform of cannabis laws in Malta is slated to take place towards the end of November once debates linked to the 2022 budget are completed.

Lovin Malta spoke with government whip Glenn Bedingfield and Opposition whip Robert Cutajar to get an idea of what can be expected when MPs return to Parliament this afternoon after summer recess.

Bedingfield said Parliament will next week be discussing minor amendments to laws governing commercial licenses, as well as some minor amendments to the Companies Act.

Amendments to the Parliamentary Services Act will be debated in the House on Wednesday.

“Then the week after there is the budget and the debate is meant to go on until 15th November, with sittings held in the morning and the afternoon,” Bedingfield said.

Asked about the proposed cannabis reform, Bedingfield said that the Bill would likely be debated after the budget debates have been completed and before Parliament breaks off for Christmas.

“We have passed a record number of laws and will continue to implement much-needed reforms,” he said.

In August, Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici, who is now piloting the reform, pledged to have the Bill published by October.

With rumours rife that Malta will be heading to the polls in November, it remains to be seen how much of Parliament’s agenda for the coming months will actually get done by the end of the legislature.

In order to make an end of November election, Parliament would need to be dissolved the day after the Prime Minister’s budget speech on 19th October.