‘Cannabis Does, In Fact, Harm’: PN Leader Says Reform Must Reference ‘Harmful’ Aspects 

PN’s proposals on the government’s cannabis reform will “keep in mind the harmful aspect” of using the substance, leader Bernard Grech has revealed.

“Cannabis does, in fact, harm. I understand that thousands use cannabis, and I agree that no one should go to prison for doing so. Still, we should not send the message that cannabis is harmless,” he said in an interview with The Malta Independent’s Neil Camilleri.

The government has launched a white paper on the proposed reform, which will allow each household to grow up to four cannabis plants, decriminalise possession of under 7 grams and under 23 grams, and establish a dedicated cannabis authority.

The response has been mixed, with the reform been praised for being very progressive in some areas but also certainly lacking in other parts.

Grech said that the government’s proposal was geared to attract more votes and that the PN wanted further consultation with experts before proceeding,

“We want to research our position with stakeholders thoroughly, and what we are going to propose is something that keeps in mind the harmful aspect of substance use,” Grech said.

He reiterated that the party is very much in favour of decriminalisation.

The bulk of the interview focused on Grech’s plans to renew the party, which has lost a succession of elections by record-breaking landslides.

Grech said that several veteran MPs are willing to step aside in favour of new faces in the party.

“When you need to decide on the road ahead, you also need to make the tough decisions. I will be making these decisions without fear or favour because that is what is needed so that this party will become an alternative government,” he said.

Grech also commented on recent government schemes intended to boost tourism in the country as part of a post-COVID-19 recovery. He said that he was in favour of the proposal but insisted the government should introduce free testing centres for tourisms in Malta and Gozo to ensure outbreaks are contained.