Cannabis Drought In Malta’s Black Market Continues As Roadblocks Increase Along More Scope For Synthetic Abuse

As Malta enters month two of a severe cannabis drought within the black market, the island’s leading pro-legalisation group have called for authorities to take serious notice of what’s happening right beneath their noses.

“This is a recurrent problem that has been ongoing at different intervals since 2020,” Andrew Bonello, ReLeaf President, told Lovin Malta.

Lovin Malta has previously reported on the numerous times both black market and medicinal cannabis has run out on the island. However, as this drought persists longer than usual, more and more people are reaching out to the organisation seeking support.

“This problem unfortunately creates a potential market for synthetics that replace natural cannabis. What makes it even worse is that Malta’s customs are confiscating cannabis seeds coming into the country, thus making it even more difficult for local consumers to have access to natural and pesticide free cannabis,” Bonello said.

“People are reaching out to us alarmed at the increased number of roadblocks,” he continued. “People are also paying a higher price for cannabis of lower quality.”

Though there are various circles within the black market, with different sources for each circle, this drought has been notably terrible as it seems most dealers had suddenly run out of product to sell, to the ire of Malta’s cannabis community. Many have been forced to pay higher prices from new dealers with lower quality product… if they were lucky enough to find at all.

Bonello advised the community to reach out to the government and their local elected officials and communicate just how serious this situation was.

“And we encourage everyone to participate in the White Paper consultation and explain why growing is important, as well as allowing the importation of seeds for personal use,” he ended.

Have you or a loved one been severely affected by the current drought and would like to share your experience? Contact [email protected] to speak in confidence.