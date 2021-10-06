Cannabis Lobby Commends ‘Bold’ Reform In Favour Of Human Rights And Insists That Past Wrongs Should Be Corrected
Lobby group ReLeaf has praised a proposed reform of the country’s cannabis, which is described as a bold step in favour of human rights.
This morning Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici announced the main pillars of the reform after having tabled legislation in Parliament.
The reform will see the possession of up to seven grams of cannabis made legal, as well as the cultivation of four plants at home.
“The initial details from the Bill promise an overhaul of the current draconian approach and are set to be a leader in regional and international drug policy reform,” ReLeaf said.
The new laws will also see an authority set up to regulate cannabis associations, which would be legal under the proposed new law.
“In line with an ongoing international realisation that human rights and drug policy are not to be viewed on opposing extremes, but rather complement each other to promote the well-being of humanity, the Maltese government is proposing changes to ensure that basic human rights are protected and respected for all,” ReLeaf continued.
The lobby group said that allowing users to cultivate plants and form non-profit clubs are important developments “that will seriously address the criminal underworld market monopoly and ensure cannabis consumers in Malta can finally be more conscious of the product they are consuming”.
The lobby group reiterated its belief in the importance of ensuring that wrongdoings of the past are corrected.
“Only through a holistic approach, giving due attention to the victims of prohibition, can we truly say that we are moving towards a more humane and just drug policy.”
