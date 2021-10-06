Cannabis Lobby Commends ‘Bold’ Reform In Favour Of Human Rights And Insists That Past Wrongs Should Be Corrected 

Lobby group ReLeaf has praised a proposed reform of the country’s cannabis, which is described as a bold step in favour of human rights.

This morning Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici announced the main pillars of the reform after having tabled legislation in Parliament.

The reform will see the possession of up to seven grams of cannabis made legal, as well as the cultivation of four plants at home.

“The initial details from the Bill promise an overhaul of the current draconian approach and are set to be a leader in regional and international drug policy reform,” ReLeaf said.

The new laws will also see an authority set up to regulate cannabis associations, which would be legal under the proposed new law.