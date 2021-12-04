Captain Morgan Halts Plans For Balluta Bay Jetty And Begins Evaluating New Sites

Plans for a controversial catamaran jetty in a popular bay have been halted as the company now seeks new sites to develop.

“Captain Morgan has decided not to build the Balluta jetty and is evaluating alternative sites after listening to the public’s concerns,” the company said in a statement today.

“The company’s goal has always been to invest in a new maritime transportation node in St Julian’s; an initiative that came at a significant cost and would have created a new maritime loop in an area synonymous with traffic congestion,” they continued.

“Maltese and tourists alike would have had the opportunity to hop on and off a newly built, environmentally friendly vessel, linking Sliema, St Julian’s, Bugibba and even Gozo, which would have reduced car journeys between these points.”

The company is now evaluating options for an alternative placement for the jetty that was being built between the St Julian’s Aquatic Sports Club and Neptunes WPSC, and will continue to do this in consultation with the St Julian’s local council and other NGOs.

The company said it remained “committed towards a modern and efficient intermodal transportation ecosystem that is in line with greener transportation policies, not only in Malta, but across the world”. It said it looked forward to working on the new project with NGOs and the S Julian’s council.

Plans for the jetty had received major backlash by residents, activists and even the mayor of St Julian’s, who said the bay would have to deal with a 33m catamaran entering and exiting the bay 22 times a day.