Car Flips Over After Crash In Gozo 

A car ended up flipping over following a car crash in Gozo. 

In a statement, police said that the accident happened after the driver, a 48-year-old resident of Xewkija, lost control of his vehicle while driving along Triq il-Belliegħa in Rabat. 

During the accident, the man collided with another car that was parked along the road. 

A medical team was quickly on site and rushed the man to the Gozo General Hospital. 

He was later certified with grave, but not life-threatening, injuries. 

Police investigations are underway.

Photo credit: Uffiċċju tal-Komunikazzjoni, Il-Korp tal-Pulizija ta’ Malta

