Car Found With Dead Man In Trunk Belongs To Missing Maltese Man

The car in which a dead man, believed to have been murdered, was discovered belongs to Mario Farrugia, a 62-year-old man reported missing three days ago.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the car was a grey Peugeot 407 which belonged to Farrugia. However, police said that they could not identify the body for the time being given its state of decomposition.

An autopsy will now take place. It is not being excluded that the man’s body had been there for a number of days.

The body was discovered earlier at 10am after passersby noticed a foul smell emerging from the vehicle along Triq il-Wied in Qormi.

Investigations are underway and police are treating the incident as a homicide.

Farrugia was last seen in the vicinity of his residence at Pembroke on 28th March 2022