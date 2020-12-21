Car Overturns In Marsa As Ambulance Called In For Female Driver

A car has overturned in Marsa today, with at least one person believed to be injured.

At around 2.35pm today the police were informed of an incident in Triq Aldo Moro, Marsa.

The car, a Volkswagen Bora, was found resting on its side, and the female driver is believed to be injured after an ambulance and medical team were called onto the scene. She was temporarily trapped inside her vehicle until members of the Civil Protection Department were able to release her.