Car Overturns In Paola As Traffic Piles Up In Vicinity

A car overturned in a road in Paola, leading to traffic backing up throughout the central locality.

The driver of the vehicle, an elderly man, somehow escaped the overturning without any injuries, with witnesses on scene saying he was able to escape his upside down car by himself.

Images by TVM show the vehicle’s windows destroyed due to the impact, with other areas such as the vehicles’ mirrors and roof also sustaining damage.

Though a medical team was sent to assist the man, he did not need it.