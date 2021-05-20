Caravan Chaos On Malta’s Beaches Leaves Mistra Restaurant Owner Fuming: ‘Our Right To Access Beaches Is Being Taken Away’

Three things are certain for life in Malta – death, taxes, and caravans flooding bays around Malta.

One restaurant owner in Mistra is raising the alarm of the detrimental effects the country’s cowboy caravans are having on businesses and beachgoers in Malta.

“When the solution makes the problem worse. How aren’t people embarrassed? Would you visit such a restaurant? I wouldn’t,” Claude Camilleri, who operates the Palazzo La Rosa in Mistra Bay, wrote on social media.

Images Camilleri uploaded on social media showed several caravans completely covering the entrance to his restaurant. The caravans are also parked on the water’s edge, blocking the views of the picturesque bay for patrons of the restaurant and beachgoers.

However, Camilleri’s problem is not an isolated one, with many across from Malta suffering because of the rampant caravans on the beachside. Lovin Malta has previously covered the situation developing in Armier where owners of beach clubs and restaurants are growing exacerbated with the unaddressed situation.

“This is not about us. This is about the Maltese having their right to access the beach taken away from them by these people who have no respect for others,” Camilleri told Lovin Malta.

“Some of these people have lived here for over a year. They have no home to go to. Farmers even rent their fields so caravans can be on their land even though this is illegal.”

Camilleri’s post has gotten widespread support on social media, with many raising concerns as to why authorities have failed to act and enforce the use of caravans near public beaches.