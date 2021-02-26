Cardona Rubbishes Koħħu Claims That Ex-Minister Ordered Caruana Galizia Killing In 2015: ‘Brothel Case Was After’

Chris Cardona ordered a hit on Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2015, according to the man who was this week sentenced to 15 years in jail after admitting his involvement in her 2017 murder.

Times of Malta today reported claims that had been circulating in past days that the former Economy Minister was implicated by Vince Koħħu Muscat, who was given a reduced sentence for pleading guilty to his involvement in the crime.

He was also granted a presidential pardon for confessing to the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

The alleged planned assassination by Cardona had been aborted and no money ever exchanged hands even though a sum of €150,000 had been agreed, Muscat claimed to investigators.

Meanwhile, Cardona has rubbished the claims as “pure evil fiction”.

“They are also badly planned by whoever is trying to convince anybody that these lies are true, as Daphne’s fictitious article on the brothel was in 2017,” Cardona told Times of Malta, referring to a contentious article about his alleged presence at a brothel which sparked legal action, including the freezing of Caruana Galizia’s assets.

Speaking to police, Muscat revealed details of the 2015 assassinatoin attempt, including an alleged €50,000 deposit request by the Degiorgio brothers and how he and George Degiorgio had spent several days scouting the journalist’s house in Bidnija.

Both Alfred and George Degiorgio currently stand accused of the murder of Caruana Galiza in 2017 with the latter facing charges for the murder of Chircop.

It has also been claimed that Cardona was aware of the 2017 plot to assassinate Caruana Galizia with the former economy minister keeping tabs on the journalist’s movement around Malta.

On Wednesday, Robert Agius, Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiriogio pleaded not guilty to charges related to the murders of Caruana Galizia and Chircop.

Prime Minister Robert Abela earlier this week had denied that Koħħu had implicated any politicians in Caruana Galizia’s murder, as far as he was aware.

What do you make of this? Let us know below