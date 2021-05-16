Carer Charged With Sexually Abusing Mosta Elderly Home Resident

A 53-year-old carer has been charged with sexually abusing a 69-year-old resident of a Mosta elderly care home.

Goran Pantelic, a Serbian national who has been working in Malta for the past three years, was prosecuted today. Besides sexual abuse, he has also been charged with bodily harm.

He is pleading not guilty.

TVM reported that the alleged abuse took place on Friday and that the carer was fired as soon as the home got to know what happened.

Two other carers reportedly found blood on the elderly resident’s sheets and asked her what happened. She opened up about the abuse and Pantelic was reported to the police and subsequently arrested.

Cover photo: TVM