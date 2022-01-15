Carmen Ciantar ‘Stunt Embarrasses Malta’s Government As A Whole’, One Chairman Jason Micallef Says

Carmen Ciantar’s appeals to the Standards Commissioner to investigate her lucrative 163,000 a year contract as Foundation for Medical Services CEO is a “stunt that embarrasses the government as a whole”, One Chairman Jason Micallef has said.

Cianatar, who is one of the closest allies of Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, is currently under-fire over the salary, which the National Audit Office has described as irregular. She also earns an extra government pay while serving on the Malta Gaming Authority’s board of governors.

Ciantar’s predecessor, Brian St John, had an €80,000, roughly half the amount awarded to Ciantar.

“Stories like these do not suit Robert Abela’s leadership, because frankly, it does not deserve it,” Micallef wrote on social media.

“The salary is miles above the Prime Minister, which is unbelievable and doesn’t make sense.”