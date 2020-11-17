Caruana Galizia Brothers Receive Prestigious Human Rights Award For Commitment To Seeking Justice

Andrew, Paul, and Matthew Caruana Galizia, the three sons of the late Daphne Caruana Galizia, have received the Outstanding Justice Campaign award at the 2020 Sergei Magnitsky Human Rights Awards. The awards are named after the late Sergei Magnitsky, the Russian lawyer who was beaten to death in 2019 by prison guards after exposing a $230 million state tax fraud.

The Caruana Galizia brothers received the award for their continuous campaign for justice following their mother’s assassination, who was killed in a brutal carbomb attack in 2017. American-British financier Bill Browder took to Twitter to congratulate the brothers on their achievement. The late Magnitsky was also Browder’s lawyer.

Congratulations to ⁦⁦@mcaruanagalizia⁩ @pcaruanagalizia and ⁦@acaruanagalizia⁩ for the 2020 Magnitsky Human Rights Award for your outstanding campaign holding the killers of your mother Daphne Caruana Galizia to account. These 3 have brought down Maltese gov’t pic.twitter.com/HoFr1SJGuN — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) November 16, 2020

“Congratulations to Matthew, Paul, and Andrew for the 2020 Magnitsky Human Rights Award for your outstanding campaign holding the killers of your mother Daphne Caruana Galizia to account,” Browder wrote. “These three have brought down the Maltese government.“ Soon after, Paul responded to Bowder’s praise.

Three years ago, my brothers and I were in a safe house outside Malta wondering how to get my mother’s murderers. ‘Do at least three things a day to annoy them,’ @Billbrowder said on a call. ‘There’s three of you. It shouldn’t be hard.’ Three years on, and we are not done yet. https://t.co/wUIY0S0hfF — Paul Caruana Galizia (@pcaruanagalizia) November 16, 2020