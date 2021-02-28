Caruana Galizia Family Lawyer Claims Joseph Muscat Knew Of Minister’s Alleged Plot To Murder Journalist 

Daphne Caruana Galizia family lawyer and Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has alleged that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had been informed of an alleged plot by former Minister Chris Cardona to murder the journalist six years ago.

“In 2013, the Labour Party considered the tal-lira clock to be a scandal and Cardona had spearheaded a deceptive mudslinging campaign,” Azzopardi wrote on Facebook yesterday. “Back then, Cardona was already rubbing shoulders with certain people and Joseph Muscat knew this full well.”

“Two years later, Cardona prepared a plot to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia. At one particular moment, Joseph Muscat found out. However, Cardona knew a lot of things about Muscat so [Muscat] could never remove him despite his involvement in a thousand scandals.”

“It was no coincidence that Cardona visited Muscat the day after [Muscat] resigned, and the two uploaded a photo together. The photo sent a message to two people.”

Lovin Malta has asked Muscat whether he intends to sue Azzopardi for libel.