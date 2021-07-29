Caruana Galizia Family Welcomes Inquiry Findings, Hopes It Will Lead To Restoration Of Rule Of Law In Malta 

The family of Daphne Caruana Galizia has welcomed the findings of a public inquiry into her assassination.

In a statement released hours after the inquiry report was published, the family noted that its findings had confirmed what the family believed from the very moment of the journalist’s murder.

The family said they hoped the inquiry’s findings would restore the rule of law in Malta.

The inquiry, published this morning, found the state responsible for having created a culture of impunity that led to Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

“The inquiry’s findings confirm the conviction our family held from the moment Daphne was assassinated: that her assassination was a direct result of the collapse of the rule of law and the impunity that the State provided to the corrupt network she was reporting on.

“We hope that its findings will lead to the restoration of the rule of law in Malta, effective protection for journalists, and an end to the impunity that the corrupt officials Daphne investigated continue to enjoy. Daphne and her work will live on in ensuring that the recommendations of this Inquiry effect lasting change,” the family’s statement read.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation said:

“This report is a landmark in the campaign to ensure that the Maltese State is held accountable for its positive obligation to protect journalists. We call on the Government to accept the recommendations of the Inquiry and 2/2 to publish its plan of action without delay. This is a historic opportunity to ensure real change for the safety of journalists and to a process of national healing following the traumatic assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia on 16 October 2017.”

Share this with someone that needs to read it