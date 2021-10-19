Caruana Galizia Murder Suspect Awarded €10,000 In Damages Due To Unauthorised Phone Tap

Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect George Degiorgio has been awarded €10,000 in damages after a court found his right to privacy was breached when his phone was tapped without proper authorisation.

Degiorgio had filed a case to call for compensation over the way the Malta Security Services had tapped his phone.

The law obliges the MSS to obtain a warrant from the Prime Minister or the Home Affairs Minister before tapping a phone. In Degiorgio’s case, a warrant was issued in February 2017, eights months before Caruana Galizia’s assassination, and later expired.

Judge Toni Abela today ruled that the warrant’s timing meant it wasn’t related to Caruana Galizia’s murder and criticised the MSS for continuing to spy on Degiorgio after the warrant expired.

He therefore ordered the State Advocate and Malta Security Services head to pay Degiorgio €10,000 in damages, but cleared Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa of responsibility.

Degiorgio was represented by lawyer William Cuschieri.