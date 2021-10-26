Caruana Galizia Murder Suspect Challenges Secret Services Law After Phone Tap Reveal

Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect George Degiorgio has filed a constitutional case in an attempt to declare the act which regulates the Malta Security Service, better known as the Malta Secret Service, unconstitutional.

Degiorgio instituted fresh legal action through his lawyer William Cuschieri after a court awarded him €10,000 in damages due to the Malta Security Services having tapped his phone without proper authorisation.

He warned that the Security Services Act breaches the European Convention of Human Rights as it doesn’t include any safeguards against abuse or any judicial ability to scrutinise phone tap authorisations.

Specifically, Degiorgio flagged a clause within the law which precludes questions from being asked in court about phone intercepts which may suggest an offence has been committed or a warrant issued.