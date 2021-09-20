Case Against Wardens Over Female Inmate’s Death Could Start As Late As November

The case against two prison wardens believed to be criminally responsible for the death of a 29-year-old inmate, Kim Borg Nicholas, could start as late as November, well-informed sources have told Lovin Malta.

Reports in recent days have suggested that police have already filed the charges and that the pair could be arraigned within the coming days. However, persons working intimately with the case have insisted that the compilation of evidence will likely kick off in November, due to delays in the judicial system.

The young woman was discovered unconscious in her cell on 16th June, dying three weeks later. At the time, the prison claimed that she was not suicidal, a claim which has been resoundingly dismissed by the victim’s father.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Martin Borg Nicholas detailed how his daughter experienced episodes of bullying and periods of isolation over minor issues.

He explained how the prison wardens even gave her the blanket and a pair of jogging trousers she used for her suicide attempt after she told them she felt suicidal.

“On one occasion, this warden ordered Kim to wash the corridor. When she finished, she kicked the bucket of water and ordered her to do it again. When she flipped and threw the mop to the ground, it earned her three days in isolation,” he said.

The two wardens will be charged over negligently causing Borg Nicholas’ death and could have a four-year prison sentence. Martin Borg Nicholas is looking to file a constitutional case against the state and the director.

An inquiry has been launched into the prison after a series of deaths inside its walls. It was triggered after another inmate committed suicide weeks after this incident.

What do you think of the case?