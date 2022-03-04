Cat Stuck In Tin Rescued ‘From Long And Painful Death’ By Ħaż-Żebbuġ Councillor
A Maltese councillor has shared a cat rescue he and another woman were able to undertake in the nick of time.
“This cat was saved from a long and painful death when it was lucky enough I found it in a remote area of Ħaż-Żebbuġ in this state,” Steve Zammit Lupi said as he shared images of the rescued cat.
“Its head was stuck in a tin of cat food left behind. Please make sure you take any food items away with you to avoid bycatch. Thanks to Laureen Saliba for assisting to rescue it.”
In images shared from the rescue, a white cat with dark markings can be seen to be struggling as a large tin is stuck on its head.
However, the cat was saved before any serious injuries happened.
In the case that you come across a cat in a similar trapped situation, the best idea would be for two people to be involved in the rescue if possible, with one placing a towel over the cat and holding it as the other one removed the tin using both hands.
Have you ever come across anything like this locally?