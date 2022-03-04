Cat Stuck In Tin Rescued ‘From Long And Painful Death’ By Ħaż-Żebbuġ Councillor

A Maltese councillor has shared a cat rescue he and another woman were able to undertake in the nick of time.

“This cat was saved from a long and painful death when it was lucky enough I found it in a remote area of Ħaż-Żebbuġ in this state,” Steve Zammit Lupi said as he shared images of the rescued cat.

“Its head was stuck in a tin of cat food left behind. Please make sure you take any food items away with you to avoid bycatch. Thanks to Laureen Saliba for assisting to rescue it.”