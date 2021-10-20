Cat Village’s Before And After Photos Show Exactly What St Julian’s Lost

For quite a time, one of the few quiet corners left in St Julian’s was home to a group of stray cats.

Lovingly dubbed Cat Village, the corner zone became famous across Malta and even abroad for its quirky, cute and heartwarming approach to giving vulnerable cats much needed food, shelter and care.

However, after 40 years, it was demolished as part of an expansion of Portomaso in Spinola Road by the Tumas Group.

One of the local residents that cared for the cats there, Roza Zammit, shared news photos from the corner that once hosted the beloved Cat Village.

“Mourning the death of my beloved tree,” she posted alongside some sad images.