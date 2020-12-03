CDC Shortens Quarantine Period To Seven Days To Help Reduce Economic And Psychological Impact Of Virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened quarantine periods for those exposed to the coronavirus to seven days.

The directive was implemented in an attempt to improve compliance and reduce the economic and psychological impact of long periods of isolation.

The new guidelines recommended a quarantine period between seven to ten days for those who came in close contact with an infected patient.

Individuals without symptoms can end quarantine after seven days if they are tested and produce a negative result or after ten days without a negative test.

The CDC also updated its definition of what it deems to be close contact to include multiple, brief exposures adding up to a total of 15 minutes spent six feet or closer to an infected person.

Under previous guidelines, close contact was defined as 15 minutes of continuous exposure to an infected person.

As it stands, Malta still has a quarantine period of two weeks. Other mitigation measures still remain in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks in public.

It is expected that Malta will be receiving its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines by the beginning of next year with 500,000 doses procured so far.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the health ministry to inquire as to whether there will be any reduction in the quarantine time period.

