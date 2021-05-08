Celeb Couple Valentina Rossi And Carlo Gerada Launch New Mosta Restaurant Serving Up Smashed Burgers 

One of Malta’s leading celebrity couples has teamed up with a restauranteur to launch their very first restaurant together serving up US-inspired comfort food. Valentina Rossi and Carlo Gerada have been hard at work developing the menu at De Martino’s in Mosta, located right across from the Mosta Health Clinic. With images of dripping cheeseburgers, hot chicken wings and some thick onion rings already hitting social media, the couple spoke to Lovin Malta about why they decided to take the plunge and enter the catering industry, a step away from their respective media and musical careers.

“We’ve always had a passion for food and we love to cook and experiment with making our own recipes,” the couple, who are engaged, told Lovin Malta. About a year ago, when COVID-19 first hit, Rossi and Gerada suddenly found themselves with a lot of free time on their hands and quickly fell in love with making their own burgers. Smashed American style burgers to be exact, just like they were seeing on their favourite cooking shows. “So we started creating our own recipe,” they continued, “trying out different buns, different types of meat for patties, cheeses and also an original sauce. We were quite proud of our creation and obviously, we love company so we used to cook the burger for our friends and they all loved them.”

Carlo Gerada experimenting in his home kitchen

Besides the smashed American-style burgers, the eatery is also offering some interesting takes on some classic dishes, such as a Duo of Onion Rings, with both crispy and crunchy style rings served up with their homemade dipping sauces.

“Roberto was already working on opening up what is now De Martino’s and was looking for food ideas at the time – and he loved our burger! One thing led to another and we ended up partnering up,” they said, and the rest is history.

The place just opened up, and they're already garnering some rave reviews. "Amazing, amazing, amazing – everything is packed perfectly, the food is to die for, we will definitely buy again and again," said one very happy customer who shared an image of a take-away order for a family of five.

With the restaurant just having launched – it's only open for takeaway of course until some COVID-19 restrictions are lifted on 10th May – the couple now looks forward to offering up delicious food for customers and return to what they love doing most: eating and mingling over good food with family and friends.