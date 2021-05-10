Chamber Calls For Revamp Of Public Procurement Regulations Following NAO Report Into ‘Illegal’ San Vincenz Contract

Malta’s Chamber of Commerce has called for a reform of the country’s public procurement regulations, following a damning report by the auditor general into the manner contract for works at the St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly was awarded to the MHC consortium.

The National Audit Office (NAO) report, published last month, raised a number of concerns about the contract for the construction of a new residential block, as well as a new kitchen, including the fact that procurement regulations were breached in the tender being awarded.

“The chamber insists on full transparency in public procurement and on the importance of observing good governance principles, as well as providing an equal playing field for all at all times,” the chamber said in a statement.

The €274 million contract was awarded to the MHC Consortium, which includes James Caterers and DB Group, with the auditor general noting that the necessary political approval had not been obtained before the contract was finalised.