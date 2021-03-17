Change Of Plans: New Concrete Layer Removed From Dwejra Country Road As Works Continue
A newly-applied concrete layer on a country road in Dwejra is being removed and will be replaced with more sustainable material.
The road is just a stone’s throw away from the Victoria Lines and is a popular spot for ramblers and families as well as home to working farmers. It had become practically inaccessible after construction works suddenly took place. The works were meant to upgrade the country roads in the area, which featured some large potholes.
Residents in the area had told Lovin Malta how difficult it had become for them to leave their homes once works began. The concrete is now being removed to make way for a more sustainable material to be used.
The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had halted the roadworks in February. Activists have called the road a “historical military path built to serve the Dwejra Lines, of which it forms an integral element”.
But for the people who live there, they cannot wait for works to be over. One farmer told Lovin Malta that he could barely walk his sheep out as the road near his farm had been completely broken down.
While some parts have improved and become more accessible since the works in February, other parts remain half-finished.
The works are currently underway – but residents just hope they will end as soon as possible and allow the rural area to return back to the calm it enjoyed before.