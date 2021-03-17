Change Of Plans: New Concrete Layer Removed From Dwejra Country Road As Works Continue

A newly-applied concrete layer on a country road in Dwejra is being removed and will be replaced with more sustainable material.

The road is just a stone’s throw away from the Victoria Lines and is a popular spot for ramblers and families as well as home to working farmers. It had become practically inaccessible after construction works suddenly took place. The works were meant to upgrade the country roads in the area, which featured some large potholes.

Residents in the area had told Lovin Malta how difficult it had become for them to leave their homes once works began. The concrete is now being removed to make way for a more sustainable material to be used.