Charles & Ron And Artist Mark Mallia Head Into The Metaverse And Augmented Reality With Innovative Maltese Company
Outspoken Maltese artist Mark Mallia and lifestyle brand Charles and Ron have seen their creations enter the Metaverse, after teaming up with leaders in the field – ARize.
Through ARize, the establishments have the contribution of 3D, augmented (AR) and virtual reality specialists to transport art and fashion lovers to a new world by way of stand-alone metaverse galleries.
Lovin Malta reached out to Mallia, who said his project – set to be launched in June – would have two galleries.
“The first would feature 40 pieces of affordable art. Whereas the other would have 21 pieces of exclusive art at any given time,” Mallia said. “With respect to the exclusive art, I’ll be teaming up with [artist] Etienne Farrell to deliver a ‘steampunk’ theme.”
“I’ll also be putting out NFT art, issuing a limited number of NFT gallery passes which would give holders priority over other viewers to get ahold of exclusive art,” Mallia added.
Mallia hailed ARize boss Thomas Mahoney, as well as the group itself, for their revolutionary take on art being incorporated within this new platform.
ARize is also engaged in Malta’s fashion industry, with contemporary lifestyle brand Charles and Ron bringing a new dimension to the fashion world during Los Angeles Fashion Week, which would run from 17 – 20 March 2022.
The fashion house will use this platform to showcase their pieces in AR/3D format, allowing persons to view their creations whether at home or at the event itself. All they would need is a handheld mobile device.
Wondering how this works? All you need do is check out the video below.
Persons who purchase works directly through the metaverse gallery will receive a real, physical copy of the item, but also a digital 1/1 version of the artwork as a 3D/AR NFT.
Keeping with the purposes of augmented reality, when one visits the gallery/show, the system would also allow one to see how a particular piece of art would look at a place of his choosing, such as the home of that person.
Like this, ARize is able to ‘bring the art to the real world alongside the virtual world too.’
As far as measurements go, you needn’t worry, either. It will be presented proportionally with the actual, chosen environment. No apps, no gimmicks.
Founded in 2018, ARize is an industry leader in the 3D and AR industries. With an ethos of putting the power into the hands of the creators, their vision is revolutionising e-commerce, blockchain technologies, and metaverse spaces.
ARize is on a mission to bring 3D and AR capabilities to everyone, supercharging the visual experience it brings.
