Charles & Ron And Artist Mark Mallia Head Into The Metaverse And Augmented Reality With Innovative Maltese Company

Outspoken Maltese artist Mark Mallia and lifestyle brand Charles and Ron have seen their creations enter the Metaverse, after teaming up with leaders in the field – ARize.

Through ARize, the establishments have the contribution of 3D, augmented (AR) and virtual reality specialists to transport art and fashion lovers to a new world by way of stand-alone metaverse galleries.

Lovin Malta reached out to Mallia, who said his project – set to be launched in June – would have two galleries.

“The first would feature 40 pieces of affordable art. Whereas the other would have 21 pieces of exclusive art at any given time,” Mallia said. “With respect to the exclusive art, I’ll be teaming up with [artist] Etienne Farrell to deliver a ‘steampunk’ theme.”

“I’ll also be putting out NFT art, issuing a limited number of NFT gallery passes which would give holders priority over other viewers to get ahold of exclusive art,” Mallia added.

Mallia hailed ARize boss Thomas Mahoney, as well as the group itself, for their revolutionary take on art being incorporated within this new platform.