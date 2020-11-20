Charmaine Gauci Confident That COVID-19 Vaccine Won’t Need To Be Made Compulsory

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci is confident that the COVID-19 vaccine won’t need to be made compulsory when it’s rolled out. 

Asked by Lovin Malta whether people will need to prove they took the cure to travel or interact as they did pre-pandemic, she said Malta’s high rate of vaccine compliance is enough for authorities to believe it won’t need to be made mandatory.

“People understand how serious this pandemic is, how many deaths it’s caused and how many people are affected. They understand the impact of having an effective vaccine,” Gauci explained. 

“The Maltese understand the importance of vaccines, especially with protecting our children. We’re confident that people are understanding enough to comply,” she added.

Malta has ordered enough doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate the entire population within a span of six months.

As part of deals negotiated by the European Commission, Malta has so far been assured of a stock of vaccines from AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson.

Will you be willing to take the vaccine? 

