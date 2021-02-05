Charmaine Gauci Insists That No COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Have Been Wasted

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has denied that any COVID-19 vaccines have been wasted, contrary to claims made by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and the Malta Union for Midwives and Nurses.

At her weekly medical press briefing, Lovin Malta asked how many vaccines have been wasted since the inoculation programme began. Gauci did not provide a number, and insisted that all doses are saved through Malta’s reserves list, which is used should someone cancel their appointment.

“Each vial has a number of doses. Pfizer’s vaccine contains four while Moderna’s has around 10 doses. We’re very attentive to make sure that we use all the doses possible. We have a reserves list so that no vaccine goes to waste,” Gauci explained.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has accused the MUMN of wasting 50 vaccine doses on Wednesday due to union directives that caused delays.

The MUMN contested this, accusing Fearne of being ill-informed and misleading. It said no industrial directives were issued for vaccinations, and that doctors were ordered to throw away 30 doses since they were reconstituted without having any actual appointments.

Doctors and nurses have previously criticised the pace at which vaccines are being given, but according to Gauci, this is set to change. Family doctors and GPs will be able to administer the vaccination soon.

The daily tally of new coronavirus infections has been diminishing over the last few days. Today, 57 new cases were found but four patients lost their lives. Active cases stand at 2,464.

