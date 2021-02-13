Charmaine Gauci Is Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 After Receiving Second Jab

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has received her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Gauci received the second dose of the vaccine earlier today and exactly three weeks after receiving her first jab.

A beacon of hope throughout the pandemic, the Superintendent of Public Health is now one of 14,739 people in Malta to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

So far, a total of 48,474 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Malta is receiving vaccinations from a number of pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, Moderna and, most recently, AstraZeneca.

Earlier today, Health Minister Chris Fearne took to social media to celebrate a ‘moving moment’ when both of his parents, over the ages of 80, received their second doses of the vaccine.

