Charmaine Gauci Refuses To Provide Reopening Date For Gyms When Asked Directly

Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has refused to give a date on when gyms can reopen, only indicating that health authorities will assess the situation after 10th May.

When asked directly by Lovin Malta to give an exact date on the reopening of gyms, Gauci said:

“Gyms and bars are classified as higher risk and for that reason, until the situation is stable, will open later on,” she said.

Gauci did not explain the reasoning behind keeping both services closed despite being asked to.

Lovin Malta has spoken to concerned gym owners across the islands about the state of limbo they’re in. Many expressed their discontent with health authorities and the lack of guidance provided.

“We’re still trying to get our heads around the latest decision by the government health authorities to keep gyms closed, with no clear indication on when we can expect to reopen. Like many others in this similar situation, we are struggling,” said Studio Fifteen.

Meanwhile, a petition with over 2,000 signatures has emerged calling for gyms to open to encourage healthy lifestyles in the pandemic.

Malta has already begun easing its restrictions starting with the return to school and opening of non-essential shops and services. On 10th May, restaurants will be allowed to open up but only until 5pm. Organised sports will also be allowed to resume.

“Restaurants are going to open according to a phased approach, starting with the opening for lunch, so that the impact is minimal,” she said.

