Charmaine Gauci Refutes Concerns About Good Samaritan Hospital, Insists It’s Up To Scratch

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has defended the state of the Good Samaritan Hospital, insisting it undergoes regular inspections by health authorities.

The facility – a converted care home for elderly COVID-19 patients in St Paul’s Bay – has come under fire for allegedly sub-par standards for patients receiving treatment.

Nationalist Party MPs warned that its patients are being forced into isolation, kept in small rooms in beds that were too close together and with no access to telephones.

However, Gauci refuted these claims, siding with the facility which spoke out against allegations today. The Superintendent said the Good Samaritan passed all recent inspections, including one this week which found beds to be in line with the two-metre rule.

On the lack of communication, she encouraged the facility to maintain better contact with relatives of patients by means of the internet.

A number of patients have died at the Good Samaritan Hospital since it’s opened its doors, the latest being a 94-year-old woman.

Meanwhile, a relative of an 81-year-old patient who was recently transferred to the home has filed a judicial protest, urging the health authorities to move his aunt from Good Samaritan to Karin Grech Hospital and is holding them responsible for her health.

