Charmaine Gauci Reports Doctor To Medical Council For Critical Posts On COVID-19 Strategy

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has reported family doctor Jean Karl Soler to the Medical Council over a series of Facebook posts critical of the authorities’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Medical Council recently informed Soler that the Superintendent had flagged a number of Facebook posts he had written about the virus and the vaccine.

“As you are aware the vaccination campaign underway is aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” the Council told him, asking him to urgently submit his version of events.

Soler is one of the few Maltese doctors who have been openly critical of the authorities’ response to the pandemic.

In a Times of Malta article last October, Soler said that governments should only have imposed lockdowns and other severe restrictions as a brief fall-back in the event of a crisis.

“The economic and social impacts of such decisions was unprecedented, incalculable and catastrophically harmful,” he said.

Soler has also been critical of the law obliging mandatory masks in all public spaces, which was rescinded on 1st July for fully vaccinated people in groups of two or less.