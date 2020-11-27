Charmaine Gauci Responds To COVID-19 Protest: ‘The Pandemic Is Real. Just Listen To The Stories Of Our Frontliners’

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has responded to news of a protest against Malta’s handling of COVID-19, urging protesters to understand the reality of the pandemic.

“Protests are happening in many countries because certain people don’t understand the importance of these measures to curb the coronavirus.”

“COVID-19 is real. You can speak to our public health team and hear their stories, our frontliners that care for patients, those treating people in intensive care. Speak to the families affected, those who have lost loved ones and those stuck in quarantine,” Gauci said in response to a question posed by Lovin Malta.

The protest, set to be held tomorrow morning in Valletta, was created by the Natural Health Community. It calls for “accountability” by the public health department for their handling of COVID-19, their right to fresh air and to protect citizens from the “harmful effects” of 5G.