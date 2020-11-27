Charmaine Gauci Responds To COVID-19 Protest: ‘The Pandemic Is Real. Just Listen To The Stories Of Our Frontliners’
Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has responded to news of a protest against Malta’s handling of COVID-19, urging protesters to understand the reality of the pandemic.
“Protests are happening in many countries because certain people don’t understand the importance of these measures to curb the coronavirus.”
“COVID-19 is real. You can speak to our public health team and hear their stories, our frontliners that care for patients, those treating people in intensive care. Speak to the families affected, those who have lost loved ones and those stuck in quarantine,” Gauci said in response to a question posed by Lovin Malta.
The protest, set to be held tomorrow morning in Valletta, was created by the Natural Health Community. It calls for “accountability” by the public health department for their handling of COVID-19, their right to fresh air and to protect citizens from the “harmful effects” of 5G.
Europe has seen a surge in protests after fresh lockdown measures were introduced to tackle the second wave of COVID-19. Countries like Germany, France, Spain, Belgium and Italy have seen clashes with police, not only from those concerned about restrictions on their personal freedoms but conspiracy theorists who say the virus is a hoax and business owners concerned for their future.
Malta has confirmed a further 96 COVID-19 cases today. The amount of new daily cases has stabilised but remain high, with a 121 daily average this week.
Measures like mandatory mask-wearing, an 11pm curfew on restaurants and a lockdown on bars were introduced to curb the rate of virus transmission.
