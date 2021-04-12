Charmaine Gauci: ‘There Are No Cases Of Blood Clots In Malta Linked To AstraZeneca Vaccine’

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has insisted that there have been no confirmed cases of blood clots in patients who took the AstraZeneca vaccine in Malta.

Speaking on TVAM this morning, she explained that while authorities received two reports of blood clots in patients who took the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine, investigations found no links between the jabs and the development of the clots.

Gauci added that many medicines have side effects and that the benefits of inoculation against COVID-19 far outweigh the risks. Several people, who aren’t elderly, can experience what is called “long COVID”, experiencing symptoms of the virus long after recovering.

In fact, the Superintendent of Public Health continued, there is more risk of developing a blood clot from taking oral contraception.

Blood clotting was listed as a side-effect of the COVID-19 vaccine by the European Medicines Agency last week but the risk is exceptionally rare. According to the UK’s authority, a clot can occur in one in every 100,000 people who take the jab.

Speaking on the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Gauci said it is expected to arrive “within the next few days”, while the Sputnik vaccine continues to be tested by the European Medicines Agency for safety and effectiveness.

On sports, she stressed that a number of cases were spread through contract sports, including in schools and therefore we must continue to err on the side of caution.

