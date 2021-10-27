Chief EU Prosecutor Laments Malta’s ‘Near-Zero’ Reporting Of Crimes Linked To EU Funds

In the roughly four months since the European Public Prosecutor’s Office was set up Malta has shown practically no effort to clamp down on corruption involving EU funds, chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi said this morning.

Kovesi, who is in Malta on her first official visit, since the EPPO started operating in June this year, said that while the office had received 2,200 reports since it started operating, only two had come from Malta.

No investigation was pursued in both cases since the cases did not fall within its remit.

Addressing a press conference Kovesi insisted Malta could not rely solely on investigative journalists to detect crimes.

“National authorities have a duty to inform us of any criminal conduct affecting EU funds,” she said.