Chief Notary Takes On Deeds Of Notary Who Died While Adopting Child In India After Concerns Raised About Funds He Held

“This means that the Office of the Notary to Government has initiated the process of collecting all contracts and wills that were published by Notary Barbara for the purpose of conserving them at the Notarial Archives,” read the statement.

In a statement this evening, the government’s notary said that Francis German has been appointed notary delegate of all of Barbara’s deeds, effective from Monday, as authorised by the Court of Revision of Notarial Acts.

Malta’s Chief Notary Keith Francis German will be taking on all deeds published by notary Ivan Barbara who passed away earlier this year after concerns were raised by clients looking to recover funds they had entrusted him with.

“The public is being informed that the Chief Notary to Government is responsible for the safekeeping of these volumes, to issue copies or extracts of contracts and wills when required, and is exempt by law to cover any expenses and taxes related to these contracts”.

On Sunday MaltaToday reported that clients of Barbara – who died in India in April while adopting a child – had raised concerns over money they had entrusted the notary after signing property promise-of-sale agreements.

The paper reported that Barbara’s wife was unable to disburse refunds to clients, forcing them to have to seek legal assistance.

Attempts to contact both Barbara’s wife and her lawyer proved unsuccessful, with MaltaToday also reporting that she had refused her husband’s inheritance in order to not assume his debts.

One client who spoke out said that Barbara’s wife had told them that there was not enough money in his client account to cover all clients’ claims.

