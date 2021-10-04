Child Mauled By Dog At Marsaskala Family Park 

In a statement this morning, the police said it had received a request for assistance from the family park in Triq Sant’ Antnin in Marsaskala at about 3.45pm yesterday.

A six-year-old child was grievously injured yesterday after being attacked by a dog at Marsaskala’s family park.

It transpired that the boy had been attacked by a dog.

A medical team was dispatched to the park and the boy was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

