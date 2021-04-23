‘Children Are Going Hungry’: Roberta Metsola Publishes Heartbreaking Letter Six-Year-Old Maltese Boy Sent Her
Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola has published a heartbreaking handwritten letter that was sent to her by a six-year-old Maltese boy, expressing concern that children at his school are going hungry.
“I’m writing this letter to talk to you about something that is important to me,” the letter reads. “Some kids dont have lunch at school. Their parents don’t have money to buy food. Can you please do something to help?”
Metsola said she called the boy up as soon as she received his letter and promised to talk about the problem.
“The pandemic has had a devastating impact on so many people and has been particularly difficult on children,” she said.
“Behind every job, every business, is a person, a family, that relies on it. Many are facing an uncertain future. SMEs and retail have been hit hard and entire sectors like hospitality, tourism, performance arts and so many more are suffering.”
“We need to do more, much more, to support families going through difficult times – and we can all do our bit by buying local products from local businesses….and keep encouraging children to speak out about the issues they see. Our country’s future is bright.”