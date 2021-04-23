‘Children Are Going Hungry’: Roberta Metsola Publishes Heartbreaking Letter Six-Year-Old Maltese Boy Sent Her 

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola has published a heartbreaking handwritten letter that was sent to her by a six-year-old Maltese boy, expressing concern that children at his school are going hungry.

“I’m writing this letter to talk to you about something that is important to me,” the letter reads. “Some kids dont have lunch at school. Their parents don’t have money to buy food. Can you please do something to help?”

Metsola said she called the boy up as soon as she received his letter and promised to talk about the problem.