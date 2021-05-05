Children Living In Maltese Domestic Abuse Centres To Receive Free Personalised Cake On Their Birthday
A new initiative seeking to give some hope to children coming from abusive families has been launched by a Maltese MP.
Rosianne Cutajar has teamed up with The Cake Box to launch a process where any child living in a shelter for victims of domestic violence will automatically have a birthday cake sent to them, free of charge.
The cakes will be personalised and designed with the favourite characters of the child in question.
Cutajar took to Facebook to announce the “personal” initiative, thanking The Cake Box for teaming up with her and supporting the idea.
The small gesture was praised online, though some did wonder if more could be done for the children.
Cutajar has been in hot water over the last few months following allegations that she made over €46,500 for her role in a Mdina property deal involving murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, with a further €9,000 apparently handed to her directly from Fenech.
She has temporarily resigned her post as Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms as a result of the revelations. Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused calls to sack Cutajar, insisting that he would wait for the outcome of the Standards Commissioner’s investigation before taking any action.
