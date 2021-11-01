Children’s Commissioner ‘Uncomfortable’ With Rosianne Cutajar’s Halloween Stunt At Malta’s Primary Schools

Children’s Commissioner Pauline Miceli is “uncomfortable” with Rosianne Cutajar’s Halloween trip to primary schools to hand out sweets to children.

The stunt was reported to the Commissioner by Arnold Cassola, who said that it was a clear attempt by the MP to sway votes of parents.

“A few years ago we drew up guidelines on the use of children in political propaganda and media… unfortunately they were never given the legal power I believe they should have,” Miceli said.

Cutajar, who is currently under the microscope following allegations concerning an intimate relationship with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, uploaded a photo showing the goodie bags that were handed out to children this week.

She visited schools that fall within her electoral district.

“I wish I could have visited more schools over this week, however, I couldn’t due to the bad weather,” she wrote.

Under Maltese law, giving out free food, drinks or other items with the intention of influencing their electoral choices, or treating as it’s known, is illegal.

People found guilty of ‘treating’ are technically liable to a fine of up to €1,160 or imprisonment up to six months.

However, this law is not enforced at all, with a police spokesperson confirming with Lovin Malta that it hasn’t received a single report regarding treating in the past ten years. And it is not uncommon at all for politicians, even prominent ones, to resort to this tactic ahead of elections.

Cutajar has been accused of committing treating many times before. In June, Cutajar turned heads when she uploaded a number of images showing herself giving small bags of oranges to elderly residents in the Smartcare Dar Pinto home in Qormi, her hometown.