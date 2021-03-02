Chris Cardona Interrogated By Police Over Alleged Plot To Kill Daphne Caruana Galizia In 2015

Former Economy Minister Chris Cardona was questioned by the police following claims that he ordered a hit on Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2015.

Cardona was interrogated at police headquarters over the weekend in relation to his involment in the alleged assassination attempt on the journalist, Times of Malta has revealed.

Vince Koħħu Muscat implicated the former minister in a 2015 assassination plot, claiming that a sum of €150,000 had been agreed for the hit before the plan was aborted.

It has also been claimed that Cardona was aware of the 2017 plot to assassinate Caruana Galizia with the former economy minister keeping tabs on the journalist’s movement around Malta.

Speaking to police, Muscat revealed details of the 2015 assassination attempt, including an alleged €50,000 deposit request by the Degiorgio brothers and how he and George Degiorgio had spent several days scouting the journalist’s house in Bidnija.

Although confirming that he indeed was brought in for questioning by the police, Cardona insists that he is not on police bail and has rubbished the claims brought forward by Koħħu as “pure evil fiction.”

In November 2019, while still Economy Minister, Cardona was called in for police questioning, reportedly in relation to the murder of Caruana Galizia and his alleged visit to a German brothel that the journalist had written about.

Meanwhile, Muscat, who was given a reduced sentence for pleading guilty to his involvement in the crime, will testify against George and Alfred Degiorgio, the co-accused in the murder.

Muscat was also granted a presidential pardon for confessing to the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

