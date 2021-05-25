Chris Cardona Had Two Middlemen On Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder, Yorgen Fenech’s Partner Told Melvin Theuma 

Former minister Chris Cardona had two middlemen in the plot to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Johann Cremona allegedly told state witness Melvin Theuma.

According to reports, Theuma told a court this morning that Cremona, who is a business partner of Fenech, has said that there “were two middlemen just like [Theuma]” and that they came from Cardona’s Economy Ministry.

Theuma was questioned about the murder’s potential links to Cardona after a recording between him and Cremona had referenced the former minister. Theuma claimed that Cremona had repeatedly told him to tell police upon his arrest that George and Alfred Degiorgio had told him the murder was contracted by Cardona.

“Johann mentioned Cardona several times and Yorgen did too. But I swear that I had nothing to do with Cardona or any of his family. Johann constantly insisted that Cardona was involved,” Theuma told the court.

Lovin Malta has previously reported how Anthony ‘Il-Biglee’ Chetcuti was named as another potential middleman between Cardona and suspected triggermen Alfred and George Degiorgio. Theuma has even claimed that either Fenech or Cremona (Theuma forgot who) showed him a photo of Chetcuti.

Theuma even detailed a financial relationship between Cardona and Degiorgio, suggesting he used Chetcuti to pass on payment. Meanwhile, Degiorgios’ brother Mario had told Theuma that Cardona paid them €350,000 to kill Caruana Galizia.

However, Theuma said he cannot state under oath that Cardona was involved as his information came from third parties. As far as he can tell, the sole mastermind was Yorgen Fenech, because he had told him to put the murder plot in motion and had paid him €150,000 to pass on to the Degiorgios.

Today in court, Theuma also confirmed previous revelations by Lovin Malta concerning Cremona producing Vince Muscat’s plea bargaining agreement to Theuma in the lead up to the arrest.

Theuma even told the court that Cremona claimed he had got people to threaten Muscat’s family.

Cremona, who is not under investigation for any involvement in the assassination plot or attempts to cover it up, has hung over this case like a shroud. Theuma has told the court several times that he would visit Cremona almost daily to confide in him over the case and unload the significant pressure he felt after the murder.

Beyond his relationships with Theuma and Fenech, Cremona also has ties to Kenneth Camilleri, the former OPM security guard with links to Schembri. He has confirmed that he was the one to set up several meetings between Theuma and Camilleri, one of which detailed an attempted plot to get the three men charged with murder out on bail.

Cremona has downplayed any relationship with Schembri. However, he has confirmed that Schembri did call him up sometime in September 2019 “panicked” because he could not locate Fenech.

On his part, Cremona has denied all wrongdoing – insisting he was just acting as a confidante for Theuma.

Cardona has also denied all claims, dismissing the allegations as hearsay and a plot to frame him for the murder. However, Muscat has linked him to a 2015 plot to kill Caruana Galizia, while there are claims he has also named him as being involved in the HSBC heist.