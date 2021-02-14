Chris Fearne And Ian Borg Are Malta’s Two Most Popular Ministers, New Survey Shows

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg are Malta’s two most popular ministers, a new survey has revealed.

According to a Malta Today survey, Fearne scored a rating of 25.2%, the most out of any cabinet member, to Borg’s 16%, who came in second.

However, the survey shows that while Fearne ranks first among PN voters (25.2%), Borg (28.6%) is more popular than Fearne (27%) when it came to Labour Party voters.

Worryingly for Borg is that Fearne is popular is the Western region, where Borg contests. Borg is also far less popular with PN voters, scoring just 2% with the Opposition’s supporters.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, who has only just joined parliament from a successful stint in the EU, ranks third, with an overall ranking of 2.6%. Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri follow up with a rating of roughly 2.3% and 2.1% respectively.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, another newcomer, also performed well among Labour Party voters, scoring a rating of 2.9% among that cohort.

Justyne Caruana, the Education Minister who was brought back into the cold following the links between her estranged husband, former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta, and Yorgen Fenech, placed fifth among Labour voters with 2.7%. Caruana managed to make to the list on the strength of her popularity in Gozo, her home region.

