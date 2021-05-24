Chris Fearne Avoids Answering Whether Doctors Should Lose Licences For Offering Abortion Option To Patients

Health Minister Chris Fearne has avoided commenting on whether he believes it is right that doctors risk losing their licences if they advise women that having an abortion is an option.

When asked by Lovin Malta at a press conference today, Fearne instead alluded to a consultation document which he said will address the topic, and which will be released in the future.

“As a department, we’re having internal discussions so that, in the near future, we release a consultation document on sexual health,” he said.

Fearne suggested that he will openly discuss the topic once said consultation document has been published.

Earlier this month, independent MP Marlene Farrugia proposed a landmark bill calling for the decriminalisation of abortion in Malta.

In her speech, she said that the bill must ensure that no one is criminalised for health-related choices, including members of the medical profession.

As it stands, Malta is one of the last countries on the planet with a blanket ban on abortion meaning that people who either receive, procure, or conduct the medical procedure are subject to jail time.

A person could be sentenced from 18 months to three years in prison.

