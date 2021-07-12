د . إAEDSRر . س

Chris Fearne Enters Self-Isolation After Family Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Health Minister Chris Fearne is self-isolating after one of his family members tested positive for COVID-19.

Although Fearne isn’t positive himself, he is following health guidelines and will work from home, a press release said.

Fearne received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on 16th February.

The Health Minister has entered self-isolation amidst a spike of COVID-19 cases in Malta with 457 active cases, the majority of which were discovered over the past two weeks.

