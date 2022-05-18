Chris Fearne Hints Abortion Could Be Mentioned In New Sexual Health Survey 

Health Minister Chris Fearne has hinted that an upcoming revised sexual health policy could include a reference to abortion but without any indication on the context.

Responding to a question in Parliament by PL MP Cressida Galea this afternoon, Fearne said that the new policy – which will replace the one that has been in place since 2010 – will tackle all topics related to sexual health.

“The policy cannot leave any topic related to sexual health undiscussed,” he said. “We certainly cannot stick our heads in the sand and think that just because we’re not talking about something, it means it doesn’t exist or there isn’t an issue. A sexual health policy must address all aspects of sexual health.”

The current sexual health policy only mentions abortion to clarify that it is illegal in Malta and even describes as one of its underpinning principles the “respect and care towards human life from its conception”.