Chris Fearne Hints Abortion Could Be Mentioned In New Sexual Health Survey
Health Minister Chris Fearne has hinted that an upcoming revised sexual health policy could include a reference to abortion but without any indication on the context.
Responding to a question in Parliament by PL MP Cressida Galea this afternoon, Fearne said that the new policy – which will replace the one that has been in place since 2010 – will tackle all topics related to sexual health.
“The policy cannot leave any topic related to sexual health undiscussed,” he said. “We certainly cannot stick our heads in the sand and think that just because we’re not talking about something, it means it doesn’t exist or there isn’t an issue. A sexual health policy must address all aspects of sexual health.”
The current sexual health policy only mentions abortion to clarify that it is illegal in Malta and even describes as one of its underpinning principles the “respect and care towards human life from its conception”.
Although the PL has come out against the legalisation of abortion, Prime Minister Robert Abela took a slightly softer stance on the issue during the election campaign, stating he wants to understand the pain of women who carry out abortions.
A sexual health policy update has long been in the works but the government has not shown much gusto in pushing it forward.
Back in September 2020, Fearne promised that a first draft policy would be ready by March 2021. However, in October 2021, he revealed that the draft had to be scrapped and redone because it was based on outdated information.
An update to the policy was included in the PL’s electoral manifesto.
Fearne said that a national sexual health survey will take place over the summer to gather qualitative and quantitative data among people of all age groups.
“We will ask about STIs, sexual practices, what is happening openly and what is happening behind closed doors so that we can take decisions based on facts and data,” he said, while confirming participation will be strictly voluntary.
“We expect to have the results of this survey in hand by October-November and release the initial policy draft for public consultation within the first few months of 2023.”
Should Malta legalise abortion?