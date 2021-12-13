Chris Fearne Holds Campaign Buffet Lunch For Several People Right After Warning Of ‘Perfect Storm’

All guests and staff must wear a mask at all times except while eating or drinking and no more than eight people can be seated around a table except for groups of people from the same household.

Fearne’s buffet lunch at Montekristo Estates was compliant with national COVID-19 guidelines , which allows seated events to take place under several restrictions.

Health Minister Chris Fearne held a campaign party for his constituents yesterday, shortly after warning that the arrival of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and the influenza season could bring about a “perfect storm”.

As of 1st November, seated events of up to 300 people can take place, with pre-COVID-19 distancing between tables, so long as all attendees are vaccinated.

However, his event also comes after he decided to impose new COVID-19 restrictions for one of the first times since March.

Last week, Fearne imposed a national mask mandate for everyone older than three in all public places, including when people are walking completely by themselves.

People who are caught maskless risk a fine of €100, which can be reduced to €50 if paid before the commencement of legal proceedings.

He said he introduced this restriction to get the nation ready for the eventual arrival of Omicron, a highly-transmissible variant of COVID-19 that is causing global concern.

Fearne warned yesterday that Malta was facing a “perfect storm”, seeing as the spreading of Omicron in Malta could coincide with the influenza season, all in the Christmas season, when social activity increases.

However, he also struct a cautiously optimistic tone when he said he expects the mask mandate to only last for “a few weeks”, well under the eight months that the previous one had lasted for.

Malta is also ramping up its booster efforts and will offer a third dose to everyone aged 35 and older this month.

Fearne said today that the booster is expected to provide immunity against the virus for at least a year.

Do you agree with Malta’s current COVID-19 rules?