Chris Fearne Reveals How Many People Who Took COVID-19 Booster Are Currently In Hospital 

He said that while Malta’s seven-day moving average of new cases and positivity rate have increased in recent days, only 16 patients are currently hospitalised, three of whom are receiving intensive care.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon, Fearne sought to allay fears over a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

None of the 16 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalised at Mater Dei have received their vaccine booster, Health Minister Chris Fearne revealed today.

Fearne said that the fact that none of these 16 patients have received the booster is particularly impressive given that the 70,000 people who received the booster shot are mostly vulnerable.

Out of these 16 patients, 40% haven’t been vaccinated at all, which is quite a significant figure given that only an estimated 5% of Maltese residents are unvaccinated.

“It seems that the booster provides immense protection,” Fearne said.

He played down suggestions that Malta could reintroduce COVID-19 restrictions, given the number of ITU patients is still low, but said the situation will be assessed “prudently and cautiously”.

Malta is currently administering COVID-19 boosters to people older than 70, immunosuppressed people and healthcare workers. Teachers and school staff will start receiving booster shots from tomorrow while over-60s will follow suit in the coming weeks.

