Chris Fearne Says He Discovered Truth Behind PN Leader’s COVID-19 Vaccine Queue Jumping Warning

An inquiry into the Opposition leader’s allegations that people were jumping the queue to get a COVID-19 vaccine has concluded and confirmed there was a very minor issue, Health Minister Chris Fearne has said.

Interviewed on Newsbook this morning, Fearne said the case Bernard Grech had referred to revolved around a single security guard who, “for some reason which the inquiry delved into”, didn’t obey the protocols, which resulted in ten people skipping the queue.

“It doesn’t result that there was a problem,” the Minister said.