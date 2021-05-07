Chris Fearne Says He Discovered Truth Behind PN Leader’s COVID-19 Vaccine Queue Jumping Warning
An inquiry into the Opposition leader’s allegations that people were jumping the queue to get a COVID-19 vaccine has concluded and confirmed there was a very minor issue, Health Minister Chris Fearne has said.
Interviewed on Newsbook this morning, Fearne said the case Bernard Grech had referred to revolved around a single security guard who, “for some reason which the inquiry delved into”, didn’t obey the protocols, which resulted in ten people skipping the queue.
“It doesn’t result that there was a problem,” the Minister said.
Last March, at the peak of Malta’s COVID-19 health crisis, Grech alleged that people were given the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Attard primary healthcare centre before their turn.
He said he informed Fearne of the issue and called for an independent inquiry.
“With full responsibility, I’m calling for an independent inquiry into whether everyone who took the vaccine had a right to it,” the PN leader said. “I want to put people’s minds at rest that everything is above board. The investigation should start today. We don’t have time to waste, if things aren’t happening well then they should be immediately arranged.”
Malta has so far administered 359,429 COVID-19 vaccine doses, out of which 112,731 were second doses, one of the highest vaccination rates worldwide.