Chris Fearne Says IVF Genetic Testing Proposal Will Be Tabled In Coming Weeks

Amendments to introduce genetic testing procedures used in vitro fertilisation (IVF) will be tabled in the coming weeks, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

Speaking on One TV’s Pjazza yesterday, Fearne urged Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech to support new amendments to Malta’s in vitro fertilisation (IVF) if the PN wants to support couples seeking the procedure.

Reacting to Grech’s concern about couples having to travel overseas to get IVF treatment, Fearne insisted that present hurdles boil down to the PN’s resistance to certain procedures like pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), a test used to screen embryos for any genetic defects before they are implanted and limits on embryo-freezing.

“Malta’s IVF services at Mater Dei are free and excellent. It is true that some couple do have to get IVF abroad, but only because of the Nationalist Party,” he said.